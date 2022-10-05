Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Shares Acquired by Glynn Capital Management LLC

Glynn Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 358,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,608 shares during the quarter. Xometry comprises approximately 2.5% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Glynn Capital Management LLC owned 0.81% of Xometry worth $12,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xometry by 209.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Xometry in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Xometry alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Xometry

In related news, CRO Bill Cronin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $771,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 120,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,431,950.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Xometry news, CRO Bill Cronin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $771,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 120,453 shares in the company, valued at $7,431,950.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $766,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,366.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,640 shares of company stock valued at $5,409,875 in the last three months. 30.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xometry Price Performance

Shares of XMTR stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.26. The company had a trading volume of 10,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 6.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.09 and a 200-day moving average of $40.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.72 and a beta of -0.30. Xometry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.61 and a 12-month high of $64.35.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.16. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 15.95% and a negative net margin of 24.80%. The firm had revenue of $95.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XMTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Xometry from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Xometry from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Xometry from $44.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Xometry from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, CL King boosted their price objective on Xometry from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Xometry Profile

(Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.