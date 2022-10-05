Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.56

Shares of Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and traded as low as $1.37. Xunlei shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 25,110 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Xunlei from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Xunlei Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $93.92 million, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.51.

Xunlei ( NASDAQ:XNET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $78.02 million for the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 1.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Xunlei by 58.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 134,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 49,524 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Xunlei by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,761 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xunlei by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 20,774 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Xunlei during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Xunlei by 858.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 22,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

