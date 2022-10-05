Ycash Hits 1-Day Volume of $267.00 (YEC)

Ycash (YEC) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000500 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ycash has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $267.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.31 or 0.00286195 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00101565 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00068948 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003521 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,949,462 coins. The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ycash

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash.In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin.Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash.Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

