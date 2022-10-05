YENTEN Market Capitalization Tops $59,315.08 (YTN)

YENTEN (YTN) traded 34% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. YENTEN has a total market capitalization of $59,315.08 and $2.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YENTEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, YENTEN has traded 81.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,198.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000322 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00020568 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.96 or 0.00272102 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00137263 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $146.56 or 0.00725630 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.39 or 0.00605941 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004954 BTC.

About YENTEN

YENTEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info. The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling YENTEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YENTEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

