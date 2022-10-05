YetiSwap (YTS) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $91,128.21

YetiSwap (YTS) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 5th. Over the last week, YetiSwap has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. YetiSwap has a total market cap of $91,128.21 and $187,276.00 worth of YetiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YetiSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000253 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000314 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005469 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000423 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010659 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About YetiSwap
YetiSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
YetiSwap Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for YetiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YetiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.