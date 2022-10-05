yieldwatch (WATCH) Price Hits $0.0383 on Exchanges

yieldwatch (WATCH) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. During the last seven days, yieldwatch has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One yieldwatch coin can currently be bought for $0.0383 or 0.00000189 BTC on major exchanges. yieldwatch has a market capitalization of $694,604.28 and approximately $1,323.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

yieldwatch Coin Profile

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,125,544 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch and its Facebook page is accessible here.

yieldwatch Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yieldwatch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yieldwatch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yieldwatch using one of the exchanges listed above.

