Zcash 24 Hour Volume Hits $65.82 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for about $57.42 or 0.00286886 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Zcash has a total market cap of $739.76 million and $65.82 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00101274 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00068948 BTC.
- Beam (BEAM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000905 BTC.
- BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001050 BTC.
- Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.
- TENT (TENT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000030 BTC.
- Battle Saga (BTL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Genesis Network (GENXNET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Zcash Profile
Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 12,883,263 coins. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Zcash
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
