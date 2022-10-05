ZENZO (ZNZ) 24-Hour Volume Tops $203.00

ZENZO (ZNZ) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. ZENZO has a market cap of $114,310.07 and approximately $203.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZENZO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZENZO has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZENZO alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00085419 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00063652 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000547 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00018143 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00029742 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007677 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000149 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZNZ uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZENZO

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.