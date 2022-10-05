Zoo Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $8,483.00 (ZOOT)

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 5th. One Zoo Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0501 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zoo Token has a total market cap of $5,010,417.90 billion and $8,483.00 worth of Zoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zoo Token has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000312 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010600 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Zoo Token Coin Profile

Zoo Token’s launch date was May 15th, 2021. Zoo Token’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 coins. Zoo Token’s official Twitter account is @ZooTokenio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zoo Token is https://reddit.com/r/ZOOToken. Zoo Token’s official website is zootoken.io.

Buying and Selling Zoo Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ZooToken was built as a platform for “Meme tokens” to increase their value as well as create a new ecosystem for users. No longer just a trend, Meme Tokens in the ZooToken ecosystem will quickly hit their top-notch.Zoo Token (ZOOT) is the native token of the Zootoken platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoo Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zoo Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zoo Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

