ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Insider Nir Keren Sells 15,000 Shares

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) insider Nir Keren sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $618,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,055,458 shares in the company, valued at $43,537,642.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZI traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,743,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,981,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.25. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.31 and a 12 month high of $79.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.52, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.31.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $267.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ZI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $68.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.89.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Articles

