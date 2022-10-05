ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.00

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a market capitalization of $226,943.10 and approximately $9.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dero (DERO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00019012 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ByteCoin (BCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

INFAM (INF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Niobio (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Cannabis Industry Coin (XCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Balkancoin (BKC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00009997 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Coin Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 68,604,208,832 coins and its circulating supply is 25,614,208,832 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com. The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars.

