ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ZUM TOKEN has a market capitalization of $212,971.87 and $9.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZUM TOKEN alerts:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dero (DERO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00019469 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ByteCoin (BCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

INFAM (INF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Niobio (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Cannabis Industry Coin (XCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Balkancoin (BKC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00010003 BTC.

About ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 68,604,208,832 coins and its circulating supply is 25,614,208,832 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com. The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZUM TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUM TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.