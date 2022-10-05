Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CRO Robert J. Traube Sells 26,905 Shares

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUOGet Rating) CRO Robert J. Traube sold 26,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $190,487.40. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 84,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,559.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Zuora Stock Performance

ZUO stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.86. 786,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,833. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.20. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $23.25.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUOGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.54 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.89% and a negative return on equity of 56.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Zuora

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zuora by 65.3% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 30,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 12,084 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Zuora by 15.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 12,226 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Zuora by 7.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 627,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 41,621 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Zuora by 1.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 177,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Zuora (NYSE:ZUO)

