Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Price Target Cut to CHF 47

Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 76 to CHF 47 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ZRSEF. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Zur Rose Group from CHF 73 to CHF 49 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Zur Rose Group from CHF 61 to CHF 48 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zur Rose Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

Zur Rose Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZRSEF remained flat at $44.73 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.35. Zur Rose Group has a 1 year low of $42.47 and a 1 year high of $422.96.

About Zur Rose Group

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. It offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. The company also provides medicines management services.

