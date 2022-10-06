1,000 Shares in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Acquired by Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth $6,621,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter worth $203,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 96.4% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 116.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 8.7% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marisa Harney sold 657 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.33, for a total value of $553,410.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,595.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

FCNCA stock opened at $852.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $818.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $718.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.99. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $598.01 and a 52-week high of $947.71.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $16.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.77 by $3.09. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.33 million. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 20.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $15.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 76.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is presently 3.37%.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

