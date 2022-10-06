102,117 Shares in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Acquired by Helen Stephens Group LLC

Helen Stephens Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 102,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,000. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 1.6% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFIC. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $60,000. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $311,000. Applied Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $371,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $368,000. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $476,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFIC stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.12. 2,673,398 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.40.

