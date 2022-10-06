102,117 Shares in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Acquired by Helen Stephens Group LLC

Helen Stephens Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 102,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,000. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 1.6% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFIC. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $60,000. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $311,000. Applied Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $371,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $368,000. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $476,000.
Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance
DFIC stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.12. 2,673,398 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.40.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC)
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
- Will WWE Shares Wrestle Their Way Higher or Will They Tap Out?
- Don’t Chase American Virtual Cloud Technologies Higher
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.