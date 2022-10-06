102,656 Shares in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Acquired by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 102,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,000. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Northwest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional International Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 54,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 29,403 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 12,110 shares during the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 677,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,580,000 after buying an additional 11,457 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,796,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 35,230.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 215,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 214,906 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of DFIV traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $26.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,133. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.37. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.52 and a 12-month high of $35.63.

