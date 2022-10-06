1,029 Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Acquired by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 8,046.2% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,741 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Sysco to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

Sysco Price Performance

SYY stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.91. 29,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,162,579. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.19. The stock has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.04. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. Sysco’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.24%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

