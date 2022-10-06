1,097 Shares in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Bought by Bouchey Financial Group Ltd

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,944,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239,151 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $1,148,150,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,716,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Tower by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,253,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,339,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 1,183.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,518,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Trading Down 5.1 %

NYSE:AMT traded down $10.89 on Thursday, reaching $203.25. 94,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,817. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $254.64 and a 200-day moving average of $252.47. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $211.38 and a 52-week high of $294.40.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 94.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.71.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.