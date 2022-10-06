11,014 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Acquired by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,014 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.2% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 525,834 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 16,154 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on F. Nomura raised Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.18.

NYSE F traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.39. 2,168,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,296,960. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average is $13.99. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.38.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

