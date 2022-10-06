13,065 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Acquired by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,681,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,378,000 after acquiring an additional 471,622 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 209.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 672,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,172,000 after acquiring an additional 455,259 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,509,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,273,000 after acquiring an additional 404,393 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 263.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 441,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after acquiring an additional 320,163 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $13,456,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHD traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.22. The stock had a trading volume of 135,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,749. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.32. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $39.03 and a twelve month high of $49.61.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.