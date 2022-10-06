1,365 Shares in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Bought by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 5,970.8% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,014,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $78,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948,838 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 25.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,721,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,904,000 after acquiring an additional 350,737 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 5.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,394,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,701,000 after acquiring an additional 74,920 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 754,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,765,000 after acquiring an additional 32,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 592,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after acquiring an additional 15,475 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

BBN stock opened at $16.53 on Thursday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $16.30 and a twelve month high of $26.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.25.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1229 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.