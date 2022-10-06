17,590 Shares in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG) Acquired by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000. WBI Investments Inc. owned 0.24% of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,368,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,031,000 after buying an additional 139,423 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,317,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,685,000 after purchasing an additional 20,833 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,603,000 after purchasing an additional 9,183 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,661,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 369.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 497,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,935,000 after purchasing an additional 391,877 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKAG opened at $41.47 on Thursday. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $49.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.12 and its 200-day moving average is $43.87.

