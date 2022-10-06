20,686 Shares in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Acquired by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,000. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STIP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,720,000 after buying an additional 1,548,838 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 65.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,113,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,784 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $105,736,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $61,405,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 259.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 652,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,500,000 after acquiring an additional 471,372 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $96.94. 27,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,115. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.04 and a twelve month high of $107.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.84.

