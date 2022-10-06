23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Shares Gap Down to $3.24

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at 3.24, but opened at 3.16. 23andMe shares last traded at 3.27, with a volume of 15,216 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ME shares. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of 23andMe in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on 23andMe in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

23andMe Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of 3.41 and a 200-day moving average of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Transactions at 23andMe

23andMe ( NASDAQ:ME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported -0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. 23andMe had a negative net margin of 95.61% and a negative return on equity of 29.57%. The company had revenue of 64.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 61.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Kenneth J. Hillan sold 8,753 shares of 23andMe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of 3.64, for a total transaction of 31,860.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 713,742.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 28.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 23andMe

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ME. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of 23andMe during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of 23andMe during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in 23andMe during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in 23andMe during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 21.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

23andMe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

