3M (NYSE:MMM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $110.29

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $110.29 and last traded at $110.64, with a volume of 201044 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $115.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMM. Citigroup increased their price objective on 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on 3M from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.93.

3M Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.87 and a 200-day moving average of $137.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. 3M’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is 83.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3M

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. grew its position in 3M by 1.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in 3M by 4.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in 3M by 184.6% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in 3M by 22.0% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in 3M by 11.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

