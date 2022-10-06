3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Holdings Cut by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC reduced its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $472,756.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,106.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $472,756.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,106.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

NYSE MMM opened at $114.57 on Thursday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $110.39 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $65.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on 3M from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.93.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.