4D pharma (LON:DDDD) Trading 5% Higher

4D pharma plc (LON:DDDD – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 16.86 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 16.66 ($0.20). 912,370 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 2,957,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.86 ($0.19).

4D pharma Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.50, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market cap of £30.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 27.35.

4D pharma Company Profile

4D pharma plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops live biotherapeutic products (LBPs) in the United Kingdom. The company develops therapeutic candidates, including MRx0518 for the treatment of cancer and immune-oncology diseases; MRx-4DP0004 for the treatment of asthma; MRx0029 and MRx0005 the treatment of central nervous system disorders; Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome; and Thetanix for pediatric crohn's disease.

