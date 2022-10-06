50,384 Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Acquired by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,000. CF Industries accounts for 3.8% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CF. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in CF Industries by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 32.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $102.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.41. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.29 and a 1 year high of $119.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.84.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.06 by $0.13. CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CF. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,401.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,572,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,484 shares of company stock valued at $18,431,301. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

See Also

