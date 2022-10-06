5,138 Shares in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Acquired by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 686.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBB stock opened at $122.87 on Thursday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $104.29 and a 52 week high of $164.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.98.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

