579 Shares in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Purchased by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Lincoln National by 735.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $48.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.79. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $43.01 and a 1-year high of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.33.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 7.82%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $83.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

About Lincoln National

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.