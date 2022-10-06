6,000 Shares in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Acquired by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 102.4% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 9,899 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 8.3% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 3.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,202 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 26.9% in the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 31.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 41,648 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 10,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Price Performance

Shares of SIMO stock opened at $67.93 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.24. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $98.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Silicon Motion Technology Dividend Announcement

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.11). Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $252.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.42 million. Equities research analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Silicon Motion Technology to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley dropped their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $114.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.17.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Featured Articles

