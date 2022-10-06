8,813 Shares in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Acquired by Bill Few Associates Inc.

Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSMP. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 42,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 254.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 51,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 25,032 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 50,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 21,448 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSMP remained flat at $23.96 on Thursday. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,419. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $23.79 and a twelve month high of $26.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.51.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.