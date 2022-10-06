Aalto Protocol (AALTO) Price Down 19.6% Over Last 7 Days

Aalto Protocol (AALTO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Aalto Protocol token can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001686 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aalto Protocol has traded down 19.6% against the dollar. Aalto Protocol has a total market capitalization of $188,675.66 and approximately $11,203.00 worth of Aalto Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003283 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00146386 BTC.

Aalto Protocol Profile

Aalto Protocol’s launch date was April 26th, 2022. Aalto Protocol’s total supply is 346,180 tokens and its circulating supply is 561,369 tokens. Aalto Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@aalto_protocol. The official website for Aalto Protocol is aalto-protocol.com. Aalto Protocol’s official Twitter account is @aalto_protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aalto Protocol (AALTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Aalto Protocol has a current supply of 346,180 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Aalto Protocol is 0.36445568 USD and is down -4.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $2,880.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aalto-protocol.com/.”

