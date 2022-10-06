ABB (NYSE:ABB) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 27 to CHF 27.20 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 37 to CHF 35 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.54.

ABB stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,972,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,452. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.13. The company has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.06. ABB has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $39.11.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). ABB had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ABB will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in ABB by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ABB by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in ABB during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ABB during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ABB during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

