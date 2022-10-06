AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.76-13.96 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.86. AbbVie also updated its Q3 guidance to $3.53-3.57 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Argus lowered their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $159.06.

ABBV stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,761,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,863,884. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.67. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $106.86 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $457,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

