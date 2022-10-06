AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.53-3.57 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.57. AbbVie also updated its FY22 guidance to $13.76-13.96 EPS.

AbbVie Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of ABBV traded down $2.16 on Thursday, reaching $141.17. The stock had a trading volume of 39,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,333,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.76. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $106.86 and a 12-month high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $159.06.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $221,000. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $298,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $457,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

