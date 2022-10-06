AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.53-$3.57 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AbbVie also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.76-$13.96 EPS.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $143.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $106.86 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.76. The firm has a market cap of $253.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.67.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $159.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in AbbVie by 426.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in AbbVie by 146.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,352,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,322,000 after purchasing an additional 804,700 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 9,479.9% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 664,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 657,337 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 52.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,532,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,383,000 after acquiring an additional 530,127 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 61.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 609,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,810,000 after acquiring an additional 231,465 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.