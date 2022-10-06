Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $4.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $269.47. 77,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,486,530. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.33. The company has a market cap of $170.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $254.27 and a twelve month high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.23%.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.26.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

