Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 44,119 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.06% of Accenture worth $112,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 67,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,028,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,572,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $651,736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 320,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,554,000 after acquiring an additional 19,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACN. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.26.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $272.11. The company had a trading volume of 28,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,530. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $254.27 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $291.27 and a 200 day moving average of $296.33. The firm has a market cap of $172.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

