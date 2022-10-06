AceStarter (ASTAR) Price Hits $0.0035

AceStarter (ASTAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One AceStarter token can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. AceStarter has a market cap of $287,928.70 and approximately $56,226.00 worth of AceStarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AceStarter has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AceStarter Profile

AceStarter launched on February 14th, 2022. AceStarter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,009,585 tokens. AceStarter’s official Twitter account is @ace_starter and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AceStarter is acestarter.finance.

AceStarter Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AceStarter (ASTAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. AceStarter has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of AceStarter is 0.00351092 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acestarter.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceStarter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceStarter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AceStarter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

