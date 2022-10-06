Ackrell SPAC Partners I (OTCMKTS:ACKIU) Shares Down 0.2%

Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co. (OTCMKTS:ACKIU – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.31 and last traded at $10.36. 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 4,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Ackrell SPAC Partners I in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Get Ackrell SPAC Partners I alerts:

Ackrell SPAC Partners I Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average of $10.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ackrell SPAC Partners I

About Ackrell SPAC Partners I

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ackrell SPAC Partners I stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co. ( OTCMKTS:ACKIU Get Rating ) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Ackrell SPAC Partners I were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

(Get Rating)

Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage and wellness sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ackrell SPAC Partners I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ackrell SPAC Partners I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.