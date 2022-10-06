Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Shares Gap Up to $15.75

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.75, but opened at $16.22. Aclaris Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.22, with a volume of 29 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aclaris Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 0.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 1,355.98%. The business had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 334,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after buying an additional 79,188 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 149,430 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,677,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

