Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Acuity Brands Stock Down 2.1 %

AYI stock traded down $3.60 on Thursday, reaching $165.75. 2,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,311. Acuity Brands has a one year low of $142.71 and a one year high of $224.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.53.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Acuity Brands

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AYI shares. William Blair cut Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Acuity Brands from $241.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.43.

In other Acuity Brands news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy bought 575 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $174.54 per share, with a total value of $100,360.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,479 shares in the company, valued at $258,144.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Acuity Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter worth $1,395,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 256.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

Featured Stories

