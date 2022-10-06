ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Stock Price Up 5.3%

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.01 and last traded at $8.95. Approximately 94,973 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,559,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on ACV Auctions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on ACV Auctions from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.08.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

ACV Auctions Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average of $9.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.10 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 383,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.