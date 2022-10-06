Affyn (FYN) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $22.54 Million

Affyn (FYN) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Affyn token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000508 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Affyn has a total market cap of $22.54 million and approximately $440,984.00 worth of Affyn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Affyn has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

About Affyn

Affyn’s genesis date was January 29th, 2022. Affyn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,226,587 tokens. Affyn’s official website is www.affyn.com. Affyn’s official Twitter account is @affynofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Affyn’s official message board is affynofficial.medium.com.

Affyn Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Affyn (FYN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Affyn has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Affyn is 0.08637276 USD and is up 4.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $676,126.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.affyn.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Affyn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Affyn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Affyn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

