Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Bought by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 75.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $271,422,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at $158,782,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 6,290.9% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,488 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 62.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 18.8% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,902,000 after acquiring an additional 799,609 shares in the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.44. 16,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,933,955. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,326.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,339,454. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

