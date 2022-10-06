AladdinDAO (ALD) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $3.76 Million

AladdinDAO (ALD) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 6th. AladdinDAO has a total market capitalization of $3.76 million and approximately $4.78 million worth of AladdinDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AladdinDAO has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One AladdinDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0532 or 0.00000263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AladdinDAO Token Profile

AladdinDAO was first traded on June 18th, 2021. AladdinDAO’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,719,103 tokens. AladdinDAO’s official Twitter account is @aladdindao. The official website for AladdinDAO is aladdin.club. AladdinDAO’s official message board is forum.aladdin.club.

AladdinDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AladdinDAO (ALD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. AladdinDAO has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of AladdinDAO is 0.05258222 USD and is up 0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $4,887,305.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aladdin.club/.”

