Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Shares Down 2.6%

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.04 and last traded at $11.04. 46,823 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,395,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.34.

The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average of $14.05.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $624.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.79 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 8.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a $0.1808 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 240.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 520,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 33,835 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 91,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 16,176 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 436,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after buying an additional 11,149 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 39,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

