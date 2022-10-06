Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Lowered to $135.00 at Barclays

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $161.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Alibaba Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $162.24.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BABA opened at $84.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $223.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.61. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $182.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.65 and its 200-day moving average is $97.53.

Institutional Trading of Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in Alibaba Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 202,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,204,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 430,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,131,000 after purchasing an additional 18,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.